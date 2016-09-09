Dogs that mauled child euthanized

CHARLOTTE (AP) — Officials say three dogs that mauled a 7-year-old boy last week after he walked off a school bus have been euthanized.

The Charlotte Observer reports Charlotte-Mecklenburg Animal Care and Control also says the dogs’ remains are being tested for rabies.

Elizabeth Bertrand told news outlets that her son Noah had just stepped off the school bus Sept. 2 when three bull terriers jumped on him. She says she screamed as she tried to pry the dogs off the boy. Eventually, the dogs ran off and returned to their owners’ home.

Noah Bertrand required dozens of stiches in his forehead and underwent cosmetic surgery. It’s unclear how the dogs got loose.

The owners surrendered the dogs to Animal Care and Control. It remains unclear whether they’ll be charged.