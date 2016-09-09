Lumber River Baptist Association collecting for flood victims

LUMBERTON — The Lumber River Baptist Association has launched a Disaster Relief Initiative for flooding victims in Louisiana.

The association is looking for donations and help collecting items, which members will deliver by truck. Donations are being collected through Sept. 20.

The most needed items are cleaning supplies, brooms and mops, buckets, large bath towels, face masks, canned goods and water. Monetary donations are also being accepted.

Donations can be dropped off at the association’s building at 155 Plainview Drive in Lumberton or at Bryant Swamp Baptist Church at 61 Bryant Swamp Church Road in Bladenboro.

Organizers ask that you call ahead before dropping off items. To bring items to the association building, call Dr. Thurman Everett at 910-619-9358, Jethro Gilchrist at 910-544-9010 or Cheryl Shaw 910-818-5994. To drop items at Bryant Swamp Baptist Church, call Everett or Morgan Purdie at 910-863-3858.

“As we approach the current hurricane season and realize that we too live in a very vulnerable area, but for the grace of God, we may find ourselves in the same situation,” the association said in a statement.

Heavy rains last month caused flooding across southern Louisiana, killing 13 people, displacing thousands and causing more than $8 billion in damage.