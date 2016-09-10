Test scores on schools’ agenda

LUMBERTON — The Public Schools of Robeson County Board of Education on Tuesday will get an update on how Robeson students are performing on tests and recognize schools that have met or exceeded goals for growth.

Superintendent Tommy Lowry and Director of Accountability Bobby Locklear are slated to make a presentation on test scores, while Assistant Superintendent Elizabeth Younce will recognize schools.

Test scores, graduation rates, overall school performances grades and what school met tailored improvement goals were outlined recently in a report from the Department of Public Instruction.

The DPI report showed that 29 of the county’s schools met or exceeded growth expectations. Three schools in the Public Schools of Robeson County schools received an “A” or “B” school performance grade, seven received a “C,” 22 received a “D” and nine received an “F.” Robeson County’s graduation rate rose to 85.9, slightly higher than the state average of 85.8 percent.

Finance Officer Erica Setzer will speak about what fundraisers schools plan to hold in the 2016-2017 year. Locklear will also discuss adjusting the school year schedule to bank hours so that if class is delayed or cancelled, the system won’t need to schedule a make-up day.

Board members are also expected to discuss sixth-grade athletic opportunities. No additional information on that item was available.

The meeting begins at 6 p.m. at the Public Schools of Robeson County central office, which is at 410 Caton Road.