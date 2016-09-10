New BBQ restaurant wants alcohol permit

LUMBERTON — The Lumberton City Council meeting on Monday will include seven public hearings and two appeals by the owners of properties deemed unsafe.

In one hearing, Justus 4 LLC is requesting a conditional-use permit so that alcohol may be served at Woody’s Bar-B-Q. The franchise is set to open this month at 4880 Kahn Drive. The Planning Board is recommending that the permit be approved.

Four of the hearings deal with properties that were previously annexed by the city and need to be rezoned from their county zoning designations to city zoning districts.

Another hearing will be on a request to rezone property at 2300 N. Pine St. from business community to business general commercial. The applicant, Sylvia Harris, has not specified an intended use for the property.

The same applicant has asked to rezone properties at 409 E. 19th St. and 406 E. 20th St. The properties are currently being used for multi-family housing but are not zoned for that use. A public hearing will be held on whether to rezone the properties to maintain the current use.

The owners of 14 Marion Road and 617 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. have appealed the city’s decision to condemn their buildings. Both owners asked that Monday’s appeal hearings be delayed, but those requests were denied by the City Council on Wednesday. The Marion Road house is owned by Patricia and Douglas McMillian. The other home is owned by Judith Webb.

All four items of new business on the agenda deal with improvements to the city’s sewer and wastewater systems.

The City Council meeting begins at 6 p.m. in the third floor council chambers at City Hall at 500 N. Cedar St.

By Sarah Willets

