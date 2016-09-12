UNCP receives $425K to guide American Indians into medical field

PEMBROKE — Len Holmes cringed as he recalled being engulfed in a thick blanket of humidity after he stepped off the airplane at the Fayetteville Regional Airport in the summer of 1990.

“I was coming from the cold, dry Wasatch Mountains of Logan, Utah,” Holmes said. “As soon as they opened the door to the plane, I said, ‘holy cow!’ It was hot and humid.

“It was a different world.”

Holmes moved to North Carolina to teach chemistry at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke. He fell in love with the university and the local communities, particularly American Indian.

“The Lumbee people have been good to me,” he said. “I love them. After 26 years, I can relate to their culture.”

Living in Robeson County for more than two decades, Holmes also recognized the need for medical professionals in this area.

“There just aren’t enough doctors here,” he said. “We all have a go-to mechanic. We need a go-to doctor or nurse, or someone in any aspect of medical science.”

To help fill this void, he has established the Leonard and Hickory Holmes Medical Career Endowed Scholarship at UNCP.

The $425,000 endowment will fund four scholarships per academic year for American Indian students studying either Chemistry, Pphysics or Nursing. To be eligible, the student must maintain a 3.7 grade-point average, be a graduate of a Robeson County high school and reside in North Carolina. The scholarship honors Holmes’ son, Hickory, an Oregon farmer.

“For me, it makes common sense,” Holmes said. “I love UNC Pembroke. I love the community. I’m not from this state, but this state accepted me and took me in and gave me a chance to make a living so I feel indebted to North Carolina, in general, and UNCP, in particular.”

Holmes foresees future scholarship recipients opening or joining local practices, advancing the medical profession sector in the county and throughout the region. expressed her gratitude while noting that Holmes’ gift is in line with the university’s mission.

“His passion for the greater good is apparent in the way he teaches, talks and lives,” said Wendy Lowery, vice chancellor of Advancement. “A gift of this magnitude from a member of our faculty speaks volumes about the type of family we are at UNC Pembroke.

“Len’s philanthropic gift will provide support to scholarly students choosing a highly valued profession in our region for years to come.”

In addition to teaching Chemistry, Holmes is director of the Biotechnology Research and Training Center, a position he has held since it opened in COMtech in 2009.

“There is no member of our faculty who better embodies the UNCP Pembroke spirit than Dr. Holmes,” said Chancellor Robin Cummings. “Although not from here, Dr. Holmes embraced this community as his own and has given selflessly to make it a better place. He contributes so much through his teaching, research and service. By generously endowing this scholarship, Dr. Holmes will impact generations of students and patients, alike.”

Dr. Siva Mandjiny, a fellow UNCP Chemistry professor and department chair, has worked alongside Holmes for two decades.

“This guy has a really good heart for educating students in the sciences and especially in research,” Mandjiny said. “I think this is great.”

Mandjiny has spent the past 20 years mentoring local students and guiding them into medical professions. This gift, Mandjiny said, provides a much needed incentive during future talks with potential students.

“Financial assistance, a lot of times, can hinder our local students from following their dreams,” Mandjiny said. “This endowment will allow those students to remain on a path to a bright career in either nursing, chemistry or physics.”

Dr. Chamaine Brooks-Locklear, a Pembroke doctor, was ecstatic to hear of Holmes’ contribution. Brooks said the impact the endowment will make on the local community will be substantial.

“That’s awesome,” Brooks said. “This will be an excellent opportunity for our talented youth who are studying the sciences or nursing field.

“We need more of our local students to enter into the sciences, math and nursing,” she said. “So anything we can get to help our students financially is vital. College tuition and fees are a barrier for so many students. To have a scholarship designed specifically for science majors is wonderful.”

A native of western Massachusetts, Holmes holds a bachelor’s degree in Biology from Westfield State University. He completed his Ph.D. in biochemistry from Utah State University. He remained at Utah State University for eight years as an adjunct professor in the Chemistry Department.

An advertisement in the pages of The Chronicle of Higher Education led Holmes to Pembroke.

“It was a huge transition environmentally,” Holmes said recalling his early days at what was then Pembroke State University. “The transition socially and culturally was much more subtle and took a lot longer for me to fully grow an appreciation of the people and the culture and the region here in southeastern North Carolina.”

“I love the university. I love our county, and the greater community outside the university, especially Pembroke, is where the tie is for me. I live in Pembroke, so I can go most anywhere in this town and someone will say ‘Hey Dr. Holmes, how are you and how are things going?”

“I really enjoy that.”

Dr. Len Holmes, UNCP chemistry professor, right, and Devang Upadhyay, research scientist, in the lab at UNC Pembroke’s Biotechnology Research and Training Center. http://robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Len-Holmes2.jpg Dr. Len Holmes, UNCP chemistry professor, right, and Devang Upadhyay, research scientist, in the lab at UNC Pembroke’s Biotechnology Research and Training Center.

Will benefit American Indians

By Mark Locklear

Mark Locklear is a public communications specialist for The University of North Carolina at Pembroke.

