Lowes collecting supplies for Humane Society

LUMBERTON — Lowes Foods is hosting a “Christmas in September” cleaning supply drive on Sept. 24 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. to benefit the Robeson County Humane Society.

The Lumberton grocery store is at 5075 Fayetteville Road.

Items on the Humane Society’s Christmas in September wish list include bleach, dish soap, trash bags, paper towels and cat litter.

The annual drive is intended to lower costs at the Humane Society, which incurs medical expenses for many of the animals it takes in.

For more about the Humane Society, visit robesonhumanesociety.org.