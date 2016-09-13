Shelby police officer shot to death

SHELBY— A North Carolina police officer who was shot as he attempted to serve warrants on a man died Monday has died.

Shelby Police Chief Jeff Ledford said in a statement that Officer Tim Brackeen, 38, was a 12-year veteran of the force,.

Ledford said Brackeen was looking for 23-year-old Irving Lucien Fenner Jr. early Saturday morning to serve warrants on him. According to the chief, Brackeen found Fenner at a home, where the two struggled before Brackeen was shot in the chest. The chief said Brackeen was wearing his bulletproof vest at the time of the shooting.

Fenner was initially charged with attempted murder, but Ledford said the charge has been upgraded to first-degree murder.

Ledford said in an email that Brackeen was known for giving classes and demonstrations with his K-9 partner, Ciko. Because of Brackeen’s work, there has been an outpouring of sympathy from people offering help to his family and the department.

Shelby Mayor Stan Anthony presented Brackeen with an Officer of the Year award in 2012.

Brackeen leaves behind a wife and a daughter.