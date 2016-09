FAIRMONT — A vehicle struck and killed a horse Monday night, according to the state Highway Patrol.

A Highway Patrol employee said the accident was called in at about 9:34 p.m. on Iona Church Road near Stone Road and troopers remained on the scene for about an hour. The accident was listed as having caused personal injury. The names of the driver and any passengers in the vehicle were not available.

No other details were immediately available.