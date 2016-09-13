Robeson Community College employess get pay hike

LUMBERTON — The Robeson Community College board of trustees on Monday approved a salary plan for 2016-2017 that gives all full-time RCC employees a 1.5 percent increase.

This is the second time in eight years that the approximately 180 full-time employees have received a pay hike, according to Tami George, RCC’s vice president in charge of finance.

According to Kyle Chavis, chairman of the newly formed three-member Finance Committee that also includes trustees John Armstrong and Audrey Hunt, the state has allotted RCC $172,217 that must be used toward “recurring salaries.” The total needed to ensure that all employees receives a 1.5 percent salary increase is $119,271.

RCC, however, will actually spend about $1,300 more than the state allotted when other salary increases included in the approved salary plan are implemented. These increases include: part-time adjunct professor salaries to bring them in line with the state level; step increases for some employees; an additional step increase; longevity pay for employees who have worked for RCC for 10, 20, and 30 years; and an additional $1,200 supplement for RCC’s assistant vice presidents.

The Finance Committee agreed at a meeting 30 minutes before the full-board meeting to recommend the salary plan be approved and implemented.

George said that the additional money needed to cover all of RCC’s salary expenses will be identified in the annual budget that will be brought to the trustees next month for approval.

During a closed session the board also discussed the presidential search to find a replacement for Pamela Hilbert, who retired at the end of June. The board hopes to have a new president in place in January.

The board plans to hold interviews with candidates from Sept. 21 through Sept. 28. A schedule has not yet been finalized.

Board Chairman Sammy Cox declined to say how many candidates had applied for the position and how many candidates will actually be interviewed by the board. The tustees have reviewed videos and written bios of several candidates.

“We’re in the process of setting up interviews,” Cox said.

In other business, the trustees on Monday:

— Approved a bereavement leave policy that provides for a full-time employee to be granted up to three days of bereavement leave for the death of an immediate family member.

— Approved a lease agreement with Lumberton Regional Airport that allows the college to use part of a closed runway for driver training classes that are included in Basic Law Enforcement Training courses.

By Bob Shiles [email protected]