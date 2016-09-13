Lumberton OKs liquor permit for new restaurant

LUMBERTON — Woody’s Bar-B-Q got approval from the city on Monday to serve alcohol.

The franchise still needs to be awarded permits by the state before it can do so.

The restaurant is set to open at 4880 Kahn Drive on Sept. 26, said franchise owner Jason Olsen. As a part of the conditional-use permit approved by the City Council on Monday, its hours will be limited to 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. each day. There will be no live music at Woody’s.

“We want to bring great pride to Lumberton,” said Wendy Olsen, Jason’s wife.

During a public hearing on the permit request, several council members raised concerns about alcohol being served, citing previous issues at clubs along the interstate.

Jason Olsen said the franchise is simply trying to compete with other chain restaurants on the Intersate 95 corridor. Council members’ worries seemed to be assuaged as they unanimously approved the permit.

“First and foremost we are a restaurant, not a bar,” Jason Olsen said. ” … We have no intention of becoming anything other than a family-oriented restaurant.”

Started 30 years ago in Florida, Woody’s has expanded to Ohio, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Georgia.

Woody’s Bar-B-Q cooks its meats through a slow-smoke process, founder Woody Mills recently told The Robesonian. Dishes are served without sauce so customers can choose from a range of options.

At the start of Monday’s meeting, Lumberton Rescue and EMS Commander Roger Taylor presented the council with two defibrillators, one for Northeast Park and the other possibly for the Bill Sapp Recreation Center.

The AED’s, which administer an electric current to someone in cardiac arrest, were purchased by the rescue unit with money it raised selling wrist bands in honor of longtime member Hal Byrd, who died on April 11 as a result of heart failure. The unit has already donated an AED to Pinecrest Country Club, where Byrd collapsed while playing golf.

“In every tragedy, you try to have some good come out of it,” said Taylor, who was joined by other members and Byrd’s family.

In other business, the council:

— Denied a condemnation appeal for a home at 617 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive owned by Judith Webb, who was not present for the hearing. The home will be demolished if Webb does not comply with the building inspector’s requirements to repair it by Monday.

— Denied a condemnation appeal for a home at 14 Marion Road owned by Patricia and Douglas McMillian. Doug McMillian spoke at the hearing on his appeal, and said he intended to make the necessary repairs at his grandmother’s home by Sept. 28. If McMillian does not show a “good faith effort” by that deadline, the home will be demolished.

— Rezoned property at 2300 N. Pine St. to Business General Commercial. The applicant has not specified an intended use.

— Rezoned properties at 409 E. 19th St. and 406 E. 20th St. to Business-Community to be used for multi-family housing.

— Rezoned the following recently annexed properties to city zoning designations: Property near the intersection of U.S. 301 North and Rennert Road, Agriculture; 9020 U.S. 74, Highway Services; and Northeast Park, Agriculture.

— Directed the building inspector to demolish unsafe structures at 701 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, 2312 Burke St., 2740 E. Elizabethtown Road, 310 Whiteville Ave. and 2314 Burke St.

— Revised a deed for the Robeson County Humane Society’s shelter on West Fifth Street to remove a reverter clause, but maintaining the city’s right to reject potential buyers of the property.

— Accepted an agreement with Lumberton Chevrolet for the dealership to sponsor city athletics with the exception of T-ball.

— Approved the purchase of a portable sewer bypass pump for $35,303.

— Approved the purchase of a spare influent pump for the wastewater treatment plant at a cost of $81,628.50.

— Awarded a $50,000 engineering agreement to the Wooten Company to study extending Lumberton’s sewer lines to the St. Pauls area and the county landfill. The study will be paid for by a grant.

— Approved a $15,000 service agreement with the Wooten Company for the design and construction management of a project that would separate stormwater and sewer infrastructure around Elm and First streets.

— Forwarded to the Planning Board a request from U.S. Cellular to amend the city’s zoning codes so that it can place a cell tower near Exit 20.

— Forwarded to the Planning Board a request from Malanie Godwin for a conditional-use permit to operate a day care at 2208 W. Carthage Road.

— Authorized the city clerk to investigate a petition to annex a third land parcel at the KOA campground at 465 Kenric Road.

— Approved the following designation of Community Revitalization Funds: $500 for Community Watch in Precinct 4 and $400 to Breath of Life Ministries.

— Voted to discuss nominations for Pride in Lumberton awards during Council Policy Committee meetings.

— Referred to the Council Policy Committee a request to appoint Nancy Martin to a vacancy representing the city on the Robeson County Public Library board.

Lumberton Rescue and EMS Commander Roger Taylor presents the Lumberton City Council with two defibrillators purchased in honor of longtime member Hal Byrd, who died on April 11 as a result of heart failure. One of the devices will be installed at Northeast Park. http://robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_aed-pres.jpg Lumberton Rescue and EMS Commander Roger Taylor presents the Lumberton City Council with two defibrillators purchased in honor of longtime member Hal Byrd, who died on April 11 as a result of heart failure. One of the devices will be installed at Northeast Park.

Woody’s expected to open later this month

By Sarah Willets [email protected]

Sarah Willets can be reached at 910-816-1974 or on Twitter @Sarah_Willets.

Sarah Willets can be reached at 910-816-1974 or on Twitter @Sarah_Willets.