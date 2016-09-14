Two get prison in $850M scam

CHARLOTTE (AP) — Federal prosecutors say two people have been sentenced to prison for their roles in an $850 million t Ponzi scheme that bilked nearly a million people in the U.S. and abroad.

The U.S. Department of Justice said 48-year-old Dawn Wright Olivares was sentenced to 90 months in prison, and 34-year-old Daniel C. Olivares was sentenced to 24 months in prison on Tuesday. The two were associated with the Lexington-based company which owned and operated Zeekler and ZeekRewards.

Court records said the conspirators claimed Zeekler was generating massive retail profits from its penny auctions and that the public could share in such profits through investment in ZeekRewards.

In July, a federal jury convicted Paul Burks, who ran the online auction site, of multiple charges. Burks is currently awaiting sentencing.