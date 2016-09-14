N&O gets female publisher

RALEIGH. (AP) — The News & Observer of Raleigh is getting its first female publisher with the selection of Sara Glines.

The newspaper announced Tuesday that Glines has been chosen as president and publisher, replacing Orage Quarles III, who retired in June after 16 years in the post.

Glines joins The News & Observer from the Gannett newspaper chain, where she was president of the Atlantic Group, overseeing eight daily newspapers plus non-dailies in Delaware, Maryland and Pennsylvania.

The announcement came from the newspaper’s corporate parent, The McClatchy Co. of Sacramento, California, where president and CEO Patrick Talamantes said Glines “has deep experience with digital media.”

The move comes as the News & Observer continues the transition from print to digital.

In a statement, Glines addressed the newspaper’s role: “We right wrongs. We help businesses thrive and prosper. We make communities healthier. We make a difference.”

“My goal for The News & Observer,” she said, “is to make sure we can do that long into the future.”