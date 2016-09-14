Police: Man bailed out woman to profit from prostitution

FAYETTEVILLE (AP) — A Fayetteville man has been arrested and charged with bailing a woman out of jail so he could profit from her prostitution.

The Fayetteville Observer reported that an arrest warrant states that Ben Johnson Griffin posted bail for a 34-year-old woman in March.

The warrant says in exchange for getting out of jail, the woman agreed to be prostituted by Griffin.

It did not say how much he paid to get the woman out of jail.

Ads for prostitution involving the woman were placed on a website. The warrant does not say how long she worked as a prostitute for Griffin.

He was arrested Saturday. It was not clear if he has an attorney for the charge.