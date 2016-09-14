Woman charged with giving cell phone to Robeson inmate

LUMBERTON — A nurse at the Robeson County Detention Center has been charged with providing cell phones to an inmate, according to Robeson County Sheriff Kenneth Sealey.

Bonnie Ruth Delong worked at the county jail from July 2015 to Aug. 29. She was a part-time licensed practical nurse there, according to a statement from Sealey.

According to the statement, Delong, 36, provided two cell phones to inmate James Carvie Hunt.

“As sheriff of Robeson County such actions by employees of the Sheriff’s Office or the Detention Center will not be tolerated,” Sealey said.

The investigation into cell phones being brought into the jail began in July and warrants were issued for Delong’s arrest on Tuesday.

She has been charged with two counts of felony conspiracy, two counts of furnishing a cell phone to an inmate, possession of stolen property and receiving stolen property. Sealey said he could not elaborate on the stolen property charges.

Warrants have also been issued for Hunt for two counts of possession of a cell phone by an inmate and two counts of felony conspiracy.

In 2014 giving a cell phone to an inmate in North Carolina became a Class H felony. Previously, it was a misdemeanor.

Delong was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $30,000 secured bond.

Sealey said more arrests are anticipated.

Hunt, 35, has an extensive criminal history. Department of Public Safety records show numerous convictions, dating back to 1997, in Robeson, Columbus, Avery, Scotland, Wilson, Onslow and Bladen counties for identity theft, larceny, breaking into motor vehicles and forgery, among other crimes.

Bonnie Delong http://robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_delong.jpg Bonnie Delong

By Sarah Willets [email protected]

Sarah Willets can be reached at 910-816-1974 or on Twitter @Sarah_Willets.

