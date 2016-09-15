Owner cites in deaths of 2 horses

FAIRMONT — The owner of two horses struck and killed in separate vehicle wrecks earlier this week has been charged with allowing his livestock to roam free, according to the state Highway Patrol.

The man’s name was not available on Wednesday afternoon, but Highway Patrol Trooper J. Connor, who investigated the earlier accident, said the man had been cited.

In both accidents, the animals were in the roadway.

The first accident occurred at about 9:34 p.m. on Iona Church Road near Stone Road. According to Connor, the horse broke the windshield of the vehicle. Two young children in the car and their mother, who was driving, suffered cuts from the glass. Their names and conditions were not available.

The second wreck occurred at about 4 a.m. on N.C. 130 near Church Street. Trooper J.W. Scott, who investigated, said first responders spent several hours looking for the horse struck in that accident. Scott said the driver of that vehicle, an SUV, was uninjured.

By Sarah Willets [email protected]

Sarah Willets can be reached at 910-816-1974 or on Twitter @Sarah_Willets.

