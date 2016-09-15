Teacher killed in armed robbery

CHARLOTTE (AP) — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say a Union County school teacher who was shot during a robbery has died.

A statement from police said 33-year-old Ruijuan Guo, a teacher at Kensington Elementary School in Waxhaw, died Wednesday at Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte.

According to a police report released to local media outlets, Guo’s boyfriend told police they were attempting to get into a car with another friend when someone approached their car and pulled a gun. The boyfriend said the person demanded his wallet, but he couldn’t get it out of his pocket fast enough, so the suspect shot his girlfriend in the head and ran off.

So far, there have been no arrests in the case.