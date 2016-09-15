Robeson County Church & Community Center wins $284K grant

LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Church and Community Center has been awarded a $284,200 grant to address hunger and housing issues in Robeson County.

“We are extremely excited and proud to be a recipient of The Duke Endowment grant. This grant will be used to have an even greater impact on hunger across the county and assist with home repairs and improve one’s quality of life regardless of age,” the nonprofit said in a statement.

Darlene Jacobs, the nonprofit’s executive director, said it’s the largest grant the Church and Community Center has received in her six years there.

Robeson County Church and Community Center provides emergency assistance with utilities, rent and home repairs, operates a food pantry, a baby closet and medical closet and gives vouchers for clothes and shoes to those getting out of prison, victims of a fire or those escaping domestic violence.

Jacobs said the grant will be put toward the food pantry, emergency assistance programs “and projects in and around the Church and Community Center.”

“Statistics shows that 32 percent of the adult population lives below the poverty level and almost 22 percent of households have a disability under the age of 60. Additionally, one in five children receive food assistance but do not know where their next meal is coming from,” the statement said.

Formed by United Methodists in 1969, the Robeson County Church and Community Center is the largest ecumenical nonprofit organization in Robeson County.

In the last year, its services have reached about 44,000 people, the nonprofit estimates.

“We are trying to make a difference in the lives of people who are marginalized and downtrodden with seemingly nowhere to turn for help,” said Jacobs.

Based in Charlotte, The Duke Endowment was established in 1924 by industrialist and philanthropist James B. Duke. Since its founding, it has distributed more than $3.4 billion in grants.

For information on Robeson County Church and Community Center Inc., call Jacobs at 910-738-5204 or visit our website at www.robesoncccc.org

