Purple Door holding auditions for musicals

LUMBERTON — Purple Door Productions is holding open auditions on Saturday and Sept. 24 for its upcoming musicals.

The musicals will be “A Christmas Carol,” “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” and “Page to Stage,” a collaboration of Shakespeare and musical.

Auditions for performers 14 and older will be held Saturday and on Sept. 24 from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. each day. Performers ages 8 to 13 can audition Saturday at 1 p.m.

All performers must present a short song selection; readings will be from scripts. Actors may present a monologue, preferably from Shakespeare. Call Purple Door Productions at 910-258-0787 to schedule an audition time. Performers under 14 do not need to schedule a time slot.

For information, call 910-258-0787 or visit Purple Door Productions on Facebook. Purple Door presents in the A.D. Lewis Theatre at Robeson Community College in partnership with the RCC Scholarship Foundation and grants from the N.C. Arts Council, Robeson County Arts Council and Lumberton Visitor’s Bureau.