Saddletree powwow begins tonight

SADDLETREE — The Saddletree community’s 16th annual powwow will be held tonight and Saturday on the grounds of the Saddletree Community Center at 1031 Mt. Olive Church Road in Lumberton.

Sponsored by the Saddletree Community Center, the two-day event officially kicks off at 7 p.m. today with a gospel sing. Activities will begin Saturday at about 10 a.m. with the Grand Entry to be held at 1 p.m. according to Elaine Collins, one of the powwow organizers.

The event is free and will feature traditional American Indian music and dancing, a variety of food, and plenty of arts-and-crafts.

Collins said that those who purchase a T-shirt will receive a ticket for a drawing of prizes that will be raffled off during the event. She said that $1 tickets will also be sold for a cash drawing with prizes of $100, $200 and $300.

“We always have a good crowd, but I think the crowd will be bigger this year because we have tried to schedule the powwow when there are fewer community events going on,” Collins said. “We hope everyone will come out and enjoy our community event. It is for everyone.”

For powwow information, call Eric Locklear at 910-225-0768; Nancy Johnson at 910-301-9004; or Collins at 910-316-4201.

By Bob Shiles [email protected]

Bob Shiles can be reached at 910-416-5165.

