LUMBERTON — Franny’s Friends will hold a pet adoption from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Tractor Supply on Lackey Street in Lumberton.

Herding dogs will be among the pets that will be available for adoption. Donations of all types of new and used pet supplies, including food, blankets, bowls, collars, and leashes, are welcome. Monetary donations are also appreciated.

For information, call 910-736-0123.