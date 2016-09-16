Lumber River Baptist Association collecting for flood victims

LUMBERTON — The Lumber River Baptist Association’s Disaster Relief Initiative is bringing in needed items for flooding victims in Louisiana.

Cheryl Shaw, executive secretary for the association, says the association plans to drive a tractor-trailer to Louisana when the donation drive ends. She estimated Thursday that the truck is nearly half full. Donations are being collected through Tuesday.

The association is collecting cleaning supplies, brooms and mops, buckets, large bath towels, face masks, canned goods and water. Monetary donations are also being accepted. Shaw saidfew canned goods and towels have been donated so far and they are especially needed.

Donations can be dropped off at the association’s building at 155 Plainview Drive in Lumberton or at Bryant Swamp Baptist Church at 61 Bryant Swamp Church Road in Bladenboro.

Organizers ask that you call ahead before dropping off items. To bring items to the association building, call Dr. Thurman Everett at 910-619-9358, Jethro Gilchrist at 910-544-9010 or Cheryl Shaw 910-818-5994. To drop items at Bryant Swamp Baptist Church, call Everett or Morgan Purdie at 910-863-3858.

Heavy rains last month caused flooding across southern Louisiana, killing 13 people, displacing thousands and causing more than $8 billion in damage.

