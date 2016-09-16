Child found; man faces sex charges

WILMINGTON (AP) — A 6-year-old girl who was the subject of an Amber Alert in North Carolina has been found, and a registered sex offender has been charged with kidnapping.

New Hanover County Sheriff Ed McMahon said at a news conference that the girl was found Thursday morning in Wilmington, in woods about two miles from her home.

The sheriff identified the suspect as 46-year-old Douglas Edwards. Media outlets reported that charges of indecent liberties with a child were added Thursday afternoon.

It wasn’t clear if Edwards has an attorney.

McMahon said the child was doing well a day after she had been reported missing from the mobile home park in Wilmington where she lives.

News media outlets report Edwards is a registered sex offender.