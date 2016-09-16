Accident kills Lumber Bridge woman

LUMBER BRIDGE — A Robeson County woman was killed Tuesday evening after being struck by a vehicle on McGougan Road in Lumber Bridge, according to the North Carolina Highway Patrol.

Brenda Reller, 54, of Godwin Road, Lumber Bridge, was struck by a car traveling northbound around 9 p.m.

Reller, who had been riding a bicycle, was lying in the roadway when she was struck by a 2010 Toyota being driven by Michael Elovecky, 38, of Lithia, Georgia, according to patrol Sgt. L.T. Porcher.

Porcher said it’s unclear why Reller was in the roadway.

No charges have been filed in the case, which is being investigated by Trooper M.J. Miles.

Mike Gellatly

Reach Mike Gellatly at (910) 816-1989 or on Twitter @MikeGellatly

