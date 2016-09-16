Navy investigates Lumberton man’s death

LUMBERTON — The death of a Lumberton man serving in the Navy in Norfolk, Va., is still under investigation.

Norfolk police spokesman Daniel Hudson said it appears 20-year-old Paxton Locklear fell to his death on Sept. 2, when an officer found his body beneath a six-story Navy apartment building.

Hudson said it hasn’t been determined whether foul play was involved in Locklear’s death.

“There are multiple things that could have occurred,” Hudson said. “He could have fallen out the window, he could have been pushed out of the window or he could have jumped.”

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is conducting an autopsy. The medical examiner could not be reached for this story.

Locklear enlisted in the Navy on Sept. 15, 2014, and had reached the rank of E-3 Logistics Specialist.

He trained in Great Lakes, Ill., from September 2014 to November 2014, and in Meridian, Miss., from November 2014 to January 2015. He was stationed with the U.S.S. Abraham Lincoln from July 7, 2015, until his death.

According to an obituary, the funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at United Pentecostal Church on Carthage Road in Lumberton. Burial with full military honors will follow in the Sandcutt Cemetery in Pembroke. The full obituary can be found at robesonian.com.

Paxton Locklear http://robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Paxton_Locklear_cmyk.jpg Paxton Locklear



By Sarah Willets [email protected]

Sarah Willets can be reached at 910-816-1974 or on Twitter @Sarah_Willets.

Sarah Willets can be reached at 910-816-1974 or on Twitter @Sarah_Willets.