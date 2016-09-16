Rapid cat captured in Lumberton

LUMBERTON — A rabid cat has been captured in Lumberton, the fourth rabid animal found in the county this year, according to the Robeson County Health Department.

The black, male cat was located near the intersection of 18th and Walnut streets on Wednesday, Bill Smith, Robeson County Health Director said in a statement. On Thursday, the Robeson County Health Department was notified that the cat had tested positive for rabies, Smith said.

This is the fourth case of rabies in Robeson County in 2016, but the first that was not a wild animal, Smith said.

Any person who has come in contact with a rabid animal should contact their health care provider or local health department for a rabies risk assessment, Smith said. The Robeson County Health Department can be reached at 910-671-3200.

Anyone that sees an animal demonstrating unusual behavior is urged to contact Robeson County Animal Control at 910-865-2200.

Mike Gellatly

Reach Mike Gellatly at 910-816-1989 or on Twitter @MikeGellatly

Reach Mike Gellatly at 910-816-1989 or on Twitter @MikeGellatly