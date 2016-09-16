Pet of the week

Coal recently wandered up to the Robeson County Humane Society shelter. He is about 22 weeks old. To see Coal and other animals available for adoption, visit the Humane Society at 3180 W. Fifth St. in Lumberton. The shelter is open Tuesdays through Fridays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For information on Robeson County Humane Society, visit RobesonHumaneSociety.org, call 910-738-8282 or find the society on Facebook.

