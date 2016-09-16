Lowery seeks re-election to Tribal Council

PEMBROKE — Two incumbents filed for re-election to the Lumbee Tribal Council this week.

Jan Lowery filed for re-election to the newly-drawn District 1, as did challenger Paul Locklear . Locklear did not provide information to The Robesonian.

Lowery works for The University of North Carolina at Pembroke in the Office of Sponsored Research and Programs as a post award coordinator and serves as chair of the Pembroke Planing Board.

With 20 years of experience in higher education and health care education, she serves as the secretary for the Tribal Council and chair of Health Committee. She has 10 years experience designing continuing education for health professionals and providing American Indian tribes in North Carolina with human services through grants.

During her three years on the council, Lowery created a Lumbee Health Board and an Internal Review Board for health research. She has written grants focusing on reducing smoking, homicides, motor vehicle accidents, cancer and obesity.

She is a 1976 graduate of UNCP and a 1983 graduate of UNC Chapel Hill.

District 10 representative Areatha Patterson also filed for re-election but did not provide information to The Robesonian.

Seven seats on the 21-member council will be on ballots on Nov. 15. Candidates can file weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Lumbee Board of Elections Office at COMtech. The last day of filing is Friday, when the office will remain open until 5 p.m.