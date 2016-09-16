Julia prompts small-craft advisories on East Coast; Ian no longer tropical

CHARLESTON (AP) — Small-craft advisories were posted along the East Coast on Friday as Tropical Storm Julia continued to meander off the Carolinas. Two other storms spun in the Middle of the Atlantic, far from land.

The National Weather Service posted small-craft advisories along the Atlantic coast from near Charleston, South Carolina, to the Maryland-Delaware border because of winds and swells from Julia.

Forecasters also warned of the danger of rip currents in some areas of Virginia, Maryland and North Carolina through Friday evening. Seas near the shore were expected to be 5 feet (1.5 meters) or greater because of swells from the storm posing a hazard to small boats.

At 11 a.m. EDT Friday, Julia was centered about 240 miles (385 kilometers) southeast of Cape Fear, North Carolina, with maximum sustained winds were near 40 mph (65 kph). The U.S. National Hurricane Center says little change in strength is expected, and Julia is expected to dissipate during the coming days.

Meanwhile, former Tropical Storm Ian, which spun at sea for days without threatening land, transitioned to an extratropical storm and was quickly moving to the northeast. The Hurricane Center said its 11 a.m. advisory was the last it was issuing on the storm.

Ian was 1,185 miles (1,910 kilometers) south-southwest of Reykjavik, Iceland, racing northeast at 53 mph (85 kph). It still had sustained winds of 65 mph (85 kph).

In the eastern Atlantic, Tropical Storm Karl was centered about 700 miles (1,125 kilometers) west-northwest of the Cabo Verde Islands, and was moving west with maximum sustained winds near 45 mph (75 kph). Little change in strength was expected during the weekend.