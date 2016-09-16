Fire destroys Lumberton councilman’s second tow truck

LUMBERTON — A second tow truck owned by a Lumberton city councilman has been torched, according to Lumberton police.

The first vehicle belonging to John “Big Wayne” Robinson was destroyed by fire on Aug. 20 and police at the time said the fire was suspicious. Police now believe that fire and one that burned Robinson’s second tow truck on Friday morning were both intentionally set.

Both fires occurred at Robinson’s home on Meadow Road, although neither caused any damage to the home or any injuries. Robinson represents Precinct 2 on the Lumberton City Council.

According to a police report, Friday’s fire was reported at about 3:30 a.m. and caused about $10,000 in damage to the Ford F350 rollback truck. Lumberton police Capt. Terry Parker said much of the damage was done to the front of the truck, destroying it.

The truck set on fire last month was also totalled, leaving Big Wayne’s Towing operating and half-capacity.

“It affects my business 100 percent,” Robinson said last month. ” … Other than being a city councilman, that’s how I feed my family and pay my bills.”

Robinson said after the first fire that he believed it was set intentionally and that he was being targeted by another towing company after trying to help a resident settle a bill and retrieve their towed vehicle. He declined to comment for this story when reached on Friday.

Parker said a surveillance video shows a man walking onto the property and a burst of flames as the truck catches fire. The man is white or American Indian with a slim to medium build. A still from the video can be seen at robesonian.com.

Anyone with information should call Detective Charles Keenum at the Lumberton Police Department at 910-671-3845. Callers do not have to identify themselves.

John Robinson http://robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_big-wayne-1.jpg John Robinson http://robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_wayne-fire-1.jpg

By Sarah Willets [email protected]

Sarah Willets can be reached at 910-816-1974 or on Twitter @Sarah_Willets.

Sarah Willets can be reached at 910-816-1974 or on Twitter @Sarah_Willets.