County to renew EMS franchise pacts

LUMBERTON — Several county Emergency Medical Services and rescue squads are expected to have their franchise agreements renewed when the Robeson County Board of Commissioners meets on Monday.

Those squads to receive franchise renewals include: St. Pauls EMS; Parkton EMS; Red Springs Rescue Squad; Maxton Rescue Squad; Lumberton EMS and Rescue Squad; and South Robeson Rescue Squad.

Also franchise renewal is expected for Rowland Rescue Squad, and Pembroke EMS and Rescue Squad.

According to the meeting agenda, the commissioners on Monday will also:

— Present watches to three employees who have worked 30 years for the county. Theey are Charles Britt, Administration Department; Beverly Gillespie, Health Department; and Anthony Thompson, Sheriff’s Office.

— Approve distribution of Community Development Funds, better known as discretionary money.

— Convene as the Robeson County Housing Authority board to consider several items.

The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in the commissioners’ room at the county administration building on North Elm Street.