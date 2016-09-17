Cleaning supply drive to benefit Robeson County Humane Society

LUMBERTON — Housing about 50 animals at any given time, the Robeson County Humane Society animal shelter goes through a lot of cleaning supplies.

The “Christmas in September” cleaning supply drive helps to offset some of those costs.

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Lowes Foods will greet customers at the Fayetteville Road store with the Humane Society’s wish list — bleach, dish soap, trash bags, litter, detergent and paper towels. Items purchased at the store can be left there under the “Christmas in September” tree.

Humane Society President Jason Britt said the drive has become a “main provider” for the cleaning supplies the shelter needs. Supplies collected at the last drive lasted about five months, he said.

“Since we are a nonprofit organization, this keeps us from having to spend the money on these products and that saves us a lot,” Britt said. Money can be spent on other costs at the shelter, like medical expenses for the cats and dogs there.

Britt said the Friends for Life shelter is especially in need of cat litter and bleach, which is used to disinfect floors, kennels and more every day.

Britt said Lowes is at the ready with extras of the wish-list items.

“Hopefully we’ll have a very successful drive very, ” he said. ” … We have such a good response from the community.”

Lowes Foods is located at 5075 Fayetteville Road.

For more about the Humane Society, visit robesonhumanesociety.org.

By Sarah Willets [email protected]

Sarah Willets can be reached at 910-816-1974 or on Twitter @Sarah_Willets.

