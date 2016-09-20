Neil Simon comedy at Robeson Community College

LUMBERTON — Purple Door Productions is opening its season with Neil Simon’s comedy, “California Suite.”

“Set in a very exclusive hotel, California Suite takes a light-hearted compassionate look at love, life, marriage and everything in between,” a statement from Purple Door Productions says. Winner of the Pulitzer Prize, Neil Simon has written more than 30 plays and is the most nominated writer for Oscar and Tony awards.

Presented in association with the Robeson Community College Scholarship Foundation, “California Suite” will run Thursday through Saturday, Sept. 29, Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 at 7:30 p.m. each day and on Oct. 2 at 3 p.m. All shows will be performed in the A.D. Lewis Auditorium at RCC.

Tickets may be purchased by calling 910-258-0787 or online at brownpapertickets.com. Presale tickets are $8 for adults and $6 for students. Tickets at the door are $10 for adults and $8 for students. Tickets for RCC faculty and students are $5.