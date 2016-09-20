2 face drug charges after home searched

LUMBERTON — Two people have been charged with drug crimes after a Lumberton home was searched on Friday.

Milford Locklear, 43, and Selina Locklear, 41, were jailed after the search at 256 Arabian Drive, according to a statement from Sheriff Kenneth Sealey. He said “hundreds” of prescription pills were seized along with “a significant amount of marijuana.”

Deputies with the Violent Crime Task Force, Major Crimes Division and Special Response Team searched the home after receiving complaints from the community. The Fayetteville Police Department provided two drug-sniffing dogs.

Milford Locklear is charged with trafficking in opium, felony conspiracy to traffic opium, felony conspiracy to sell or deliver marijuana, felony possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, felony maintaining a drug dwelling, two counts of felony obtaining property by false pretenses, four counts of felony conspiracy, two counts of attempting to obtain property by false pretenses, one count of receiving stolen property, possession of stolen property, misdemeanor possession of marijuana paraphernalia and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was placed under a $650,000 secured bond.

Selina Locklear is charged with felony trafficking in opium, felony conspiracy to traffic in opium, felony conspiracy to sell or deliver marijuana, felony possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana, felony maintaining a drug dwelling, two counts of felony conspiracy, two counts of felony obtaining property by false pretenses, one count felony receiving stolen goods, felony possession of stolen goods, misdemeanor possession of marijuana paraphernalia and misdemeanor possession drug paraphernalia.

She was jailed under a $30,000 bond.