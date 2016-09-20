South Rob squad OK’d for 24-hour service

LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Board of Commissioners on Monday approved eight EMS and rescue squad franchise renewals, including South Robeson Rescue, which has been operating on limited hours.

Greg Bounds, Emergency Medical Services director for the county, told the commissioners that he has written a letter requesting the county release South Robeson Rescue from being limited to operating only at night and that it be permitted to operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The squad started responding to calls during the day on Thursday of last week.

“They have improved dramatically,” Bounds said. “They have changed management and are now doing fantastic.”

Bounds said that South Robeson had lost its franchise in April 2015 after its insurance had lapsed. After the insurance issue was addressed, the squad was permitted in August 2015 to again provide services, but only at night.

In other business, the commissioners, sitting as directors of the Robeson County Housing Authority, approved a policy that allows for residents who previously could only receive cable TV services to be able to get satellite TV services. The satellite dishes must be installed on the backside of housing units, with the residents in both sides of a duplex sharing a dish.

The commissioners on Monday also:

— Presented watches to three employees for their 30 years of service to the county — Charles Britt, currently the county’s General Services manager, Beverly Gillespie, with the Health Department, and Anthony Thompson, an employee of the Sheriff’s Office.

— Approved distribution of discretionary money.

Three 30-year Robeson County employees on Monday received watches from the county commissioners in recognition of their years of service to the county. The 30-year employees include Anthony Thompson, with the Sheriff’s Office; Beverly Gillespie, with the Health Department; and Charles Britt, currently the county’s general services manager. http://robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_retirement1_cmyk.jpg Three 30-year Robeson County employees on Monday received watches from the county commissioners in recognition of their years of service to the county. The 30-year employees include Anthony Thompson, with the Sheriff’s Office; Beverly Gillespie, with the Health Department; and Charles Britt, currently the county’s general services manager. Greg Bounds http://robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_greg-bounds_cmyk.jpg Greg Bounds

By Bob Shiles [email protected]

Bob Shiles can be reached at 910-416-5165.

Bob Shiles can be reached at 910-416-5165.