Lumberton man killed in log truck wreck near Fayetteville

LUMBERTON — A Lumberton man was killed Tuesday when the tractor trailer he was driving flipped onto its side after colliding with a highway sign, according to North Carolina Highway Patrol.

Ernest Lee Taylor, 47, of Lumberton was on Maxwell Road outside of Stedman at about 3 p.m. Tuesday when his vehicle and it’s 48-foot trailer turned over.

Married to Shirley Taylor, Earnest had two children, a step-daughter, and a granddaughter. He is also survived by three sisters and a brother.

“He was a man of pride that loved his family,” his sister, Joanne Phillips, said Wednesday. “He was a wonderful brother, father and husband.”

An avid hunter, Earnest Taylor took great pride in his faith and was a regular at Lumberton Church of God, according to his family.

According to an accident report filed by Trooper J.B. Cooper, Taylor’s truck was traveling at about 65 mph on a curved part of Maxwell Road when he lost control. The posted speed limit for that stretch of road is 55 mph. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the report.

The speed was calculated, Highway Patrol Sgt. R.D. Wright explained, through the statement of a witness and projections based on tire impressions and the distance the vehicle travelled after the first impact. Taylor was not wearing a seat belt.

Taylor was carrying a load of logs in a truck registered to Summit Logging LLC of Beulah Church Road in Lumberton.

By Michael Gellatly [email protected]

Reach Mike Gellatly at 910-816-1989 or on Twitter @MikeGellatly

