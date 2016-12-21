Smith, Pierce to support HB2 repeal

LUMBERTON — At least two Robeson County legislators are ready to cast their votes today in favor of repealing the state’s controversial “bathroom bill” that among other things requires transgender people to use restrooms in public buildings that correspond with the sex listed on their birth certificates.

Legislators are expected to consider repealing the 9-month-old law during a special legislative session called by Gov. Pat McCrory. On Monday, the Charlotte City Council voted to repeal its local nondiscrimination law, the law that originally led to state lawmakers passing HB2.

For months, the state’s Republican leaders had said they were willing to consider repealing the law if Charlotte acted first to undo its expanded anti-discrimination ordinance. But the mayor and most council members had been unwilling to do so until Monday’s action.

When the bill was voted on in the spring, Robeson County’s four House representatives, all Democrats, joined Republicans in support of the bill. These included Reps. Charles Graham, Garland Pierce, Ken Goodman and Ken Waddell.

The county’s lone senator, Jane Smith, was not present the day the original vote was taken due to a prior commitment. It didn’t matter as all the Democrats in the Senate walked out in protest and didn’t vote on the bill.

“It’s time to repeal this bill that’s damaged the state so much,” Smith said. “We’ve lost millions and millions and millions of dollars from business and sporting events that have been canceled. And that’s not even taking into consideration all the companies we don’t even know about that may have been considering locating in North Carolina to do business and then decided not to because of HB2.”

Smith called the part of the bill dealing with bathrooms as “inefficient” and “unenforceable.” She said other parts of the bill are even more troubling.

“Some provisions of the bill make it possible to exclude members of the LGBT community from getting a room at a hotel or being served in a restaurant … . Something needs to be done to stop that,” she said.

The bill also reaffirms that local governments can’t require area businesses to pay a minimum wage higher than North Carolina’s statewide minimum, currently set at $7.25 per hour.

Republicans in the General Assembly had said the Charlotte ordinance had to be repealed before they would consider getting rid of HB2.

Pierce said that his original support for HB2, especially the part regulating bathroom use, was the opinion of a majority of his constituents as well as his own.

“It was not my idea to be discriminatory. My vote was not against the LGBT community,” Pierce said. “But when I was a boy in school I learned that boys and girls used different restrooms based on their anatomy.

“With the repeal of this law, we are right back where we started from. Charlotte and the state now have to come up with something to protect these individuals from discrimination. I’m not sure exactly what that will be.”

Graham, who is out of the country and will not be present today in Raleigh, said that his original vote in favor of HB2 was to protect “safety of our females, children and others in public restrooms, dressing rooms and other places where bad things can happen.”

Graham said he preferred not to comment on today’s vote because he will not be present at the session and does not have all of the information available to other legislators.

Goodman was not available Tuesday to comment.

Pierce said it was not surprising that the state was both economically and politically damaged by HB2. He added that the Charlotte council had been warned that its passage of the “bathroom bill” would have significant impact on the state’s economy.

“Once Charlotte pushed the button, it started a chain reaction. Things escalated.” Pierce said.

The bill was blamed for costing the state thousands of jobs, prized entertainment that canceled shows, as well as major sporting events that went elsewhere.

The NCAA, which pulled seven championships out of North Carolina because of HB2, welcomed the news, according to news reports.

“We are encouraged by the current discussions in North Carolina and remain committed to hosting future NCAA championships to ensure they promote an inclusive atmosphere for college athletes, coaches, administrators and fans,” the organization said in a statement, adding that the relocated championships for 2016-17 will remain in their new cities.

LGBT advocates also reportedly expressed in newspaper reports optimism that the General Assembly will follow through on its promise to repeal HB2 now that Charlotte has repealed its local ordinance.

“LGBT rights aren’t a bargaining chip. Charlotte shouldn’t have had to repeal its ordinance in exchange for HB2 to be repealed,” Simone Bell, the Southern Regional Director for Lambda Legal, said in a statement. “LGBT people in North Carolina still need protection from discrimination.”

According to a report by The Associated Press, only a few Republican votes — possibly 10 in the Senate or 15 in the House — are needed to repeal the bill if all Democrats vote in favor of repealing the law.

Controversial ‘bathroom’ bill could die today

