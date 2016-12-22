Court orders juvenile killers resentenced

RALEIGH (AP) — North Carolina’s Supreme Court says three convicted murderers who were teenagers when they committed their crimes must be resentenced.

The state Supreme Court’s decision Wednesday cited U.S. Supreme Court rulings that it’s unconstitutional to sentence juveniles to mandatory terms of life without parole.

The murderers who won resentencing hearings are Sethy Tony Seam, David Martin Beasley Young and Dominique Jevon Perry.

Seam was 16 in 1997 when he was involved in an armed robbery in Lexington that left a convenience store owner dead.

Young was 17 in 1997 when he was on hand for a drug deal in Buncombe County that escalated into a fatal shooting.

Perry was 17 when he was convicted for a 2007 home invasion and murder in Greensburg.