Fund reaches new-record $78K

Donations for this year’s The Empty Stocking Fund not only reached a new record, they smashed the previous high total.

With several large donations coming in on Wednesday, the fund is now at $78,737.30, which easily surpasses last year’s record total of more than $66,000.

For the second straight year, and only the third time since 1996, every child qualified by the Department of Socials Services will be served. That includes all 1,465 who were orginally were qualified; Of those, 181 were removed from the list for various reasons, but all were returned when the fund allowed it.

Additionally, DSS officials will provide presents to some children who are in the state’s custody during Christmas, as well as provide vouchers to some children stuck in hotels with their parents after being displaced by Hurricane Matthew.

As always, we suggest you read through the inventory of donations below.

As has been tradition, the Lumber River Council of Governments’ annual bowling tournament raised a lot of money, $7,130, we got a totally unexpected gift of more than $5,000 from employees at the Brunswick nuclear plant, and three gifts totaling $2,500 from Floyd Funeral Services and Floyd Mortuary & Crematory.

In addition, we took full advantage of the promise of $50 for every gift up to 150 of them and add that $7,500 to today’s total. It is offered each year by a Lumberton business that prefers anonymity.

Today at 5 p.m. is the deadline to give, and we are aware of at least one more significant gift that will be reported Friday.

Adrian Lowery, who organizes the bowling tournament, wanted to give a shoutout to Scott McLean and his staff at the Lumberton Bowling Center for their help with the tournament. That is now done. Here are contributors to the event: Adrian Lowery, $150; Allen Orthopedics, $500; Ann Bullard, $20; Anonymous, $1,000; Billie Ann McRae, $30; Brad and Twilla Allen, $200; Chris and Regina White, $60; CLC Financial Services Group, $50; Computer Services of Lumberton, $100; Councilman Leon and Jan Maynor, $200; Currie Insurance Agency, $50; David Branch, $75; David Hendren, $150; Donny Chavis Plumbing, $100; Dr. Douglas Jackson, $100; Elk Drywall Company, $100; Emma Lowery, $150; Fred and Shelva Musselwhite, $75; Future Data Systems, $150; Gary Strickland Jr., $170; J3 Amusement, $150; James Wilton Musselwhite, $100; Jarvis and Dawn Clayton, $2; Jean Klein, $100; Jerry and Gloria Rice, $30; John’s Fuel Service, $75;

Kevin and Kim Britt, $30; Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina, $500; Lumber River Church Softball, $100; Lumberton FFA, $150; Lumberton Police Officer Association, $150; Lumberton USBC, $150; Metcon Inc. $300; E.J. Prevatte, $20; Musselwhite, Musselwhite, Branch & Grantham, $150; Patricia Hammonds, $50; Pier 41 Seafood, $150; Raymond Cummings, $50; Robert Cline Jr., $200, St Pauls FFA, $150; Thomas and Anne Oglesby, $125; Titan Flow Control, $300; and William Edward Musselwhite, $100.

Previous total….$53,397.80

151. In memory of Henry T. Floyd, from Floyd Funeral Services in Fairmont ….. $1,000

152. In memory of Henry T. Floyd, from Floyd Mortuary & Crematory in Lumberton …. $1,000

153. From Kelly E. Floyd, in honor of parents, Terry and Donna Floyd …… $500

154. Lumber River Council of Governements bowling tournament…..$7,130

155. Helen Sharpe…..$50

156. Anonymous …… $2,000

157. Robeson County Finance Office ….. $200

158. In memory of Leesa Foley Jordan, by Philip, Myra, Rachel and Abby. She would be so honored ……. $500

159. In honor of Douglas/Owens/Pegram families ….. $100

160. Elise Reaves………$100

161. McDonald Baptist Church of Fairmont …..$100

162. From Teresa Rogers, in loving memory of Cory Rogers, Gone too soon but never forgotten ….. $50

163. Employees at the Brunswick Nuclear Plant, Southport N.C. ……$5,109.50

164. Michael McDonald ….…… $50

165. Anonymous match …… $7,500

New total………. $78,737.30