Stocking stuffed with $85,899.80

The bottom line is $85,899.80, but not really.

The real bottom line isn’t dollars and cents, but the number of lives that this year’s The Empty Stocking Fund will touch, and it’s more than ever before in its 40-plus year history.

We will toss in 20 cents to round it up, and the fund this year will have raised enough money to provide $50 worth of Christmas to each of 1,718 children in Robeson County whose Christmas might have been less merry without the generosity of all of you who gave.

That amount is not only a record, it surpasses the previous record, established last year, by almost $20,000 — and that happens during a time when folks have been asked to help out as well for people suffering from Hurricane Matthew.

We have been overwhelmed not only by the generosity of fellow Robeson County residents — today we have large gifts from Contempora Fabric and Lumberton city employees — but from donations that have literally poured in from across the state and the country.

We know that staff at the Department of Social Services in recent days have been working hard to get vouchers to the families of the 1,465 children originally registered to receive help, but children stuck in hotels for Christmas and those in the custody of the state.

As always, we want to express our humblest gratitude for making this possible, and our belief that by making Christmas merry for children who live life with less, that you will have more to enjoy this holiday.

Previous total………. $78,737.30

166. Contempora Fabrics………………$5,000

167. Anonymous……….…..$500

168. McKenzie Supply Company…..$500

169. Rachel Cummings, in memory of Andrew D. Cummings, Ishmal and Starlie Oxendine, Annie Oxendine, Charlie H. Oxendine (Vietnam), Leonard and Iula Chavis, Olivia Hunt, Amy Hunt, C.G. Cummings, Dustin Ramsey, James G Lowry Jr., Gervais Oxendine, Betty Dowell, Eddie Jones, Corvy and Glady Cummings, Kaitlyn S. Cummings and Corrine Sutton……$10

170. Rachel Cummings, in honor of Don V, Charles A, Richard B, Mahala B, Jada A and Wesley E Cummings, Michael C. Oxendine, Rylee Oxendine, Izabella White, Aidyn Locklear, Adisyn Locklear, Sora Locklear, and all military personnel…… ……$10

171. Gardenettes of Lumberton…….$50

172. Vince and Peggy Paparella………$100

173. From the city of Lumberton employees………$542.50

174. In memory of Benji Witt, from John Hodges……..$100

175. John and Sheila May……..$50

176 Roy and Geri Monty………$100

177. In memory of Victoria Horne and Daniel Ray, Janie and Jeffery Carroll……..$150

Final total………$85,899.80

Contempora Fabrics, a locally owned textile company that was established in 1972, gave $5,000 to The Empty Stocking Fund, which provides Christmas for 10 children. http://robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_empty23_cmyk2016122375914911-1.jpg Contempora Fabrics, a locally owned textile company that was established in 1972, gave $5,000 to The Empty Stocking Fund, which provides Christmas for 10 children. http://robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_city_cmyk201612238014659-1.jpg

Fund will serve more than 1,700 children