Sources: Train death was suicide

LUMBERTON — A man who was struck and killed on Friday by a CSX train committed suicide by stepping onto the railroad tracks and ignoring the warning horn, according to sources close to the investigation.

The Robesonian typically does not report suicides, but will provide limited information on this one because of its public nature. His name will be withheld, but he was 52 years old.

The man was hit shortly after 10 a.m. on the tracks on West Fifth Street, but was dragged to the intersection of Second Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive before the train could stop, according to witnesses.

CSX could not be reached by telephone and did not immediately respond to questions sent by emails.

In an unrelated incident, a South Carolina woman died Thursday from injuries suffered in a car crash on N.C. 710 near Pembroke, according to Sgt. Lynn Porcher with N.C. Highway Patrol.

Sandra Hyatt, of Hamer, was killed when her vehicle ran off the road, she over-corrected and it crossed the center line, left the road and struck a tree. A passenger in the car, whose names was not available, was injured, but how severely was not known.

Lumberton police officers and detectives work the scene where an unidentifed man was struck and killed by a CSX train. http://robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Train3-2.jpg Lumberton police officers and detectives work the scene where an unidentifed man was struck and killed by a CSX train.