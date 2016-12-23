Hatchimals top Christmas lists

LUMBERTON — Christmas wish lists change from year to year, but some things about the holiday never change. A visit with Santa confirms that children still believe.

Biggs Park Mall parking lots have been full; Santa is doing a big business there; and toys are flying off the shelves at Walmart, the nation’s biggest toy retailer, all evidence Robeson has not lost the holiday spirit despite the havoc wrought by Hurricane Matthew just weeks ago.

What is the the hottest Christmas gift in 2016? The answer is Hatchimals — an egg that, when held, hatches a stuffed animal.

“We get 70 in the morning, and they are gone,” said a Walmart employee, who was restocking toy shelves. “People buy them for $50 and sell them on Ebay for $70.”

Several new entries on the shelves are also selling well in 2016. They include: movie character dolls of Elena of Avalor and Moana, virtual reality headsets and drones with cameras and Bluetooth capability.

However, Barbie still reigns, commanding sizable shelf space. For traditionalists, bicycles and old-school board games, such as Clue and Monopoly, also have prominent displays. For older kids, iPhones and video games are flying off the shelves.

A visit with two Lumberton jewelry stores indicates that diamonds, especially chocolate diamonds, and Pandora are popular gifts.

Children, who were having their photos made with Santa at Biggs Park Mall, were hoping for the best. They all claimed to have been good children this year.

Five-year-old Natalie, who was having ice cream with her grandmother, wants a Hatchimal. Kinston, age 4, wants a basketball goal. Kristen, 7, wants a computer tablet. Nathan, 6, wants an Xbox 360 and a Minecraft video game. Jeriyah, 3, wants a Baby Alive doll and Clayton, 5, asked Santa for a Paw Patrol.

Conversations with their parents revealed another side of the holidays.

“I just want my family to come together,” said Letisha Locklear.

Fredrica Jennette had just moved to Lumberton and was flooded out of her home by Hurricane Matthew.

“It’s going to get better,” she said. “When you have two kids, you don’t give up. It’s not fair, but we can’t let it get us down.”

Not with Christmas a day away.

Scott Bigelow Correspondent

Scott Bigelow can be reached at 910-416-5649.

