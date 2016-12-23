Local Democrats lament ‘power grab’

LUMBERTON — The recent move by Republicans in the state General Assembly to strip incoming Democratic Gov.- elect Roy Cooper of some of his powers is nothing but a “power grab,” according to Robeson County legislators.

“I just think it is reprehensible,” Sen. Jane Smith, a Democrat from Lumberton, said. “And because the majority in the Senate and House are Republicans there is nothing we can do to stop it.”

The move to limit the governor’s authority came during a special legislative session called shortly after incumbent Gov. Pat McCrory conceded that Cooper narrowly defeated him in his November bid for re-election. The surprise session was called immediately after legislators finished a special session dealing with disaster relief issues resulting from Hurricane Matthew and wildfires plaguing the western part of the state.

Bills passed during the session include: making Cooper’s cabinet positions subject to Senate confirmation; reducing appointments Cooper can make from McCrory’s 1,500 to 425; merging the State Board of Elections and the State Ethics Commission into one board; making appellate court judgeships partisan; making local boards of elections four members, with Democrats and two Republicans; transferring powers currently held by the State Board of Education to the new superintendent of Public Instruction, now a Republican.

Smith said the new regulations governing the number of the governor’s appointees and the requirement that appointments to the cabinet be approved by the Senate are going to make it more difficult to get people interested in serving in Cooper’s administration. She also questioned whether the new boards of elections will be more unbiased and efficient than the current boards.

According to Smith, the judiciary should not become part of the partisan system of elections. Reducing the authority of the State Board of Education is also a poor idea, she said.

Smith will not be returning to Raleigh, having lost her bid for a second term in District 13 to Republican Danny Britt, a local attorney.

Rep. Garland Pierce, a Democrat, called the special session “illegal and unconstitutional.”

“We came to Raleigh under the guise that we were here to deal with Hurricane Matthew. They (Republicans) had already concocted to have this power grab,” he said.

Pierce said that he believes that voters and residents of the state do not support what the Republican majority in the General Assembly has done.

“We (Democrats) believe the voters and citizens have a distaste for this power grab,” he said. “We Democrats are fighting all of this, but it’s like fighting in a boxing ring blindfolded. We don’t know where the licks are coming from.”

Rep. Charles Graham, a Democrat from Lumberton, also expressed concern about the way the Republicans have reduced the authority of the governor.

“I’m disappointed they convened a special session to weaken the governor that will probably cost in excess of $100,000,” he said.

John McNeill, the former longtime chairman of the Robeson County Democratic Party and current mayor of Red Springs, said that the interest in reducing the governor’s appointments is not just to grab power, but also to make money for the General Assembly.

“Most of these appointments are given to big party contributors,” McNeill said. “By controlling appointments the Republicans maintain their power base and create money.”

McNeill said that by controlling appointments, the Republicans can prevent Cooper from moving the state in the direction that the voters wanted to see him pursue.

“You elect a governor with certain goals and directions,” said McNeill. “By keeping their people in place, the Republicans keep Cooper from pursuing his policies.”

McNeill said that there has always been a battle between the parties for appointments when a new governor takes office. Ultimately, he said, it is the residents of the state who suffer.

“I think what has happened this time is slapping the citizens in the face and kicking them in the rear end.”

Phillip Stephens, Robeson County’s GOP leader, said that what the legislators did was constitutional and was not as bad as what Democrats did when certain Republican governors took office.

“When this happened to the Republicans they accepted it as part of the political process,” Stephens said. “It’s part of divided government.”

Stephens said that the claim by Democrats that Republicans have overreached their authority has no merit.

“One man’s overreach is just another man’s extension of checks and balances,” he said.

By Bob Shiles [email protected]

Bob Shiles can be reached at 910-416-5165.

