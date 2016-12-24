Do you know who this photo depicts?

LUMBERTON — Do you know who this little boy is in a photograph that apparently was taken in 1973 with him sitting on a hobby horse?

If so, perhaps we can get the photograph reunited with what would now be a grown man and perhaps his family.

Recently we received a letter from Katie Williams, who lives in Halifax, Virginia, and inside we found this photograph and the following note and request:

“I own property that was damaged by the flood. While cleaning outside, I raked up this picture. I just couldn’t throw the picture away. It might have been the only one. God had his hand in this for sure. You would think that the picture would have been damaged beyond recognizing who the child was after the storm. God is an awesome God. If you have it in your heart, post this picture in your newspaper to return back to the proper owner. Thank you in advance. I am from Virginia. I was cleaning his past Saturday.

“Thanks, Katie Williams.”

The card was dated Nov. 28.

We are honored on this Christmas Day to grant Ms. Williams her request.

Ms. Williams did her part. We have done what we can. Now hopefully someone else will recognize this child and the circle will be complete.

If you know who the child is depicted in the photograph, call Editor Donnie Douglas at 910-416-5649 so arrangements can be made to get it to that person or his family.