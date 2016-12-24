Godwin reflects, expects a good new year

PEMBROKE — As the first year of his three-year term draws to a close, Lumbee Tribal Chairman Harvey Godwin Jr. is optimistic about how the government is operating — and what a new year can bring to the people it serves.

“We have been working together as a tribal government,” he said. “There has been great cooperation between the Tribal Council and the tribal administration.”

During his Jan. 7 inaugural address, Godwin pledged to bring unity among tribal members and oversee an administration that is transparent and open to all members of the tribe.

“Let’s bring the old and new paths together,” he said. “… We will build bridges together and that will make us stronger.”

Godwin used his inaugural address to call for a cultural revival and awareness of tribal history, an emphasis on educating and mentoring tribal youth, and working toward economic development and job creation so that the tribe can stand on its own.

In addition, he pledged to form partnerships with other tribes, government officials, organizations, and especially The University of North Carolina at Pembroke.

On Thursday, Godwin talked with The Robesonian about his first year as tribal chairman and how he sees the tribe moving forward during 2017.

“Being a government leader was new to me. When I began in January I faced some things I was not prepared for,” he said, citing specifically a U.S. Housing and Urban Development preliminary report showing that the tribe was not in compliance with all federal regulations. “But with the support of the Tribal Council we have been working with HUD to correct these problems and those in Chicago are happy with the way we are addressing their concerns.”

Godwin emphasized the importance of complying with HUD’s regulations as the tribe attempts to gain federal recognition. He said that he has met with U.S. Sens. Richard Burr and Thom Tillis, and U.S. Reps. Richard Hudson and Robert Pittenger several times to discuss the tribe’s efforts to obtain full federal recognition.

“It’s unprecedented, but for the first time we are all on the same page,” said Godwin, who this year testified before the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs in favor of recognition.

Although learning to operate within a tribal government environment was new to him, Godwin said he finding his way.

“All of the tribe’s employees have helped,” he said. “I like to get everybody’s ideas on the table and then pick the path to follow which will work best from the ideas available.”

According to Godwin, 2016 was a year of resurgence in cultural heritage and traditions. Both the tribe’s younger people and elders began to reintroduce into their lives traditional music, dance, foods, and religious traditions.

Partnerships were formed between the tribe and other tribes, numerous organizations and businesses, Godwin said. These included Campbell Soup Company in Maxton, which donated $15,000 for the creation of a community garden on a two-acre site on the grounds of the Lumbee Cultural Center. The garden will be cared for by members of the tribe’s Boys and Girls Clubs, and will serve as both an educational tool and as a supplier of nutritional food.

Walmart was another large supporter of tribal activities, donating grant money for programs and T-shirts for both the tribe’s annual powwow and homecoming.

Godwin cited the quick and full response of the tribal government to damaged and destroyed homes and property resulting from Hurricane Matthew’s pass through the region on Oct. 8. Food was cooked and provided to those who were in shelters and throughout the community needing assistance. Members of the Tribal Council jumped in to help distribute food, water and other items needed by those displaced by the storm, Godwin said.

Godwin said that 12 families who lost their homes were put up in available rental units owned by the tribe. In addition to all of the donations of food, water, clothing and other necessities, he said that people from all across he country have sent financial donations totaling about $70,000.

Godwin said that 500 children in need of winter coats recently received them. The coats were donated by J.C. Penney and the Lumber River Trading Company.

Also, said Godwin, the U R Mission from Statesville supplied 363 bicycles that were recently distributed to young people in need. He also said the tribe is working with HUD to ease regulations so that the tribe can help eligible tribal members with funds for down payments on new homes to replace those destroyed by the hurricane.

Godwin also cited the Lumbee Nation Economic Summit held earlier in the year as being a big success. The tribe partnered with UNCP to hold the event aimed at bringing in federal and state contractors interested in doing business with the tribe.

Godwin said he looks forward to 2017, citing several upcoming events, including:

— A Lumbee cultural weekend on the grounds of the Smithsonian Institute’s American Indian Museum in Washington, D.C., the first weekend in April.

— A Smithsonian Institute exhibit honoring Native Americans in the U.S. Armed Forces to be displayed April through July in the Lumbee Veterans Office in downtown Pembroke.

— A collaboration with the Theater Department at UNCP to put on three performances of “Strike at the Wind!” during Lumbee Homecoming.

Godwin believes he and the council can work together, which has not been the history for the government.

“I think that will happen,” Godwin said. “In spite of what is happening at the state and national levels, we have the ability to work together as a united Lumbee government.”

By Bob Shiles

Bob Shiles can be reached at 910-416-5165.

