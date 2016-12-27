Four shot dead in Wilson home

WILSON (AP) — A man whose daughter was among four people shot and killed over the holiday weekend in Wilson says he’s devastated by the loss.

The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office says that 23-year-old Dominique Nicole Privette was among those found dead. The Sheriff’s Office says in a news release that the victims all lived at the residence where they were found by a family member Saturday afternoon.

Authorities say the shooting appears to be isolated but haven’t released a motive.

Privette’s father is Kenneth Privette. He said that he’s angry anyone could so such a thing — especially at Christmas.

“Somebody’s taken my baby from me, especially right at Christmas? They just can’t have a heart,” he said. “She was always a real quiet kid, real shy.”

He said his daughter graduated from Bunn High School. Family members tell WRAL that she was planning to marry her boyfriend, 28-year-old Paul Shane Pearce, who was also among those who were killed.

“The last thing she told me was she loved me,” Kenneth Privette said of his daughter. “We’ve always told each other we love each other after we talk to each other. The family’s always been like that. We all love each other. We don’t have much but we do have love.”

WRAL reports that the other two victims were Pearce’s mother and her boyfriend. Authorities identified those victims as 54-year-old Tammy Lynette Pearce and 47-year-old Selby Gene Outland.