Unmanned truck strikes, kills child

HILLSBOROUGH (AP) — A 5-year-old boy playing in a North Carolina neighborhood died Monday after he was hit by an unmanned construction truck that rolled downhill from the work site where it was being loaded, police said.

Hillsborough Police Chief Duane Hampton said the commercial truck was being loaded with dirt at the work site when it began to roll away.

“The vehicle was not properly secured so that it would not roll away,” he said.

The truck then rolled through the yards of several neighboring houses, hit the boy and came to rest after crashing into a house. Hampton says the 5-year-old boy lived in the neighborhood.

A town of Hillsborough news release says Alejandro Suarez of Angier was charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle. It describes the death as an accident. The release says Suarez was responsible for the vehicle. He was arrested and taken to the Orange County jail.

No phone listing for Suarez could be found.