Man charged in 4-year-old’s death

CHARLOTTE (AP) — Charlotte police have charged a 26-year-old man with killing his girlfriend’s 4-year-old daughter on Christmas Eve.

Charlotte-Meckenburg Police said in a release that Demarcus Heath was charged Tuesday with murder in the death of Mariya Owens. Officers who arrived at the home about 9:30 p.m. Saturday found the child unresponsive. She was pronounced dead at a hospital.

According to the release, detectives determined the child was physically assaulted, causing her death.

Heath was arrested after detectives interviewed him early Tuesday. He remained in jail Tuesday afternoon.

It was unclear if he had an attorney.