Tax deadline to deduct is Jan. 1

LUMBERTON — Robeson County residents wanting to deduct their property taxes when filing their tax return for 2016 can do so even though the Robeson County Tax Office is closed through Friday.

Residents have three options for paying real and property taxes other than in person at the office in the courthouse. Payments can be made via mail, online or by telephone.

Taxpayers who pay after Dec. 31 must wait to take the deductions off their 2017 income tax return. The deadline to pay this year’s taxes without penalty is Jan. 6.

Payments can be made by mail using the invoice sent out by the Tax Office. If mail is used and the filer wants to deduct from the 2016 tax filing, then the mail must be postmarked before midnight Saturday.

Online payments can be made by logging on to the Robeson County Tax Office Web site and using the hyperlink www.ustaxdata.com/Robeson/robesontaxSearch.cfm. This site can be used to pay real and personal property taxes. The same income tax deductions schedules apply.

Payments can be made by telephone by calling 1-866-249-0705.

The penalty fee for missing the Jan. 6 payment deadline is 2 percent until the end of January. Afterward the penalty is .75 percent for each additional month.

The county’s property tax rate is 77 cents for every $100 in property value.

All county offices are closed this week as a result of the Christmas and New Year’s holidays. That was done for the first time in 2015 as a cost-cutting measure.