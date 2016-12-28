Death denies Wellington family day in court

LUMBERTON — The Moore County man accused of multiple felonies in a highway crash that killed a former Robeson County commissioner, his wife and son, died last week, a couple of weeks before he was scheduled to appear in court on those charges.

Matthew Allan English, of Pinehurst, was found to be impaired on Aug. 17, 2015, when his truck struck a vehicle head-on causing a fiery crash that killed 84-year-old Tommy Wellington, his 69-year-old wife Joyce and his 55-year-old son Jamie. Joyce Wellington’s sister, Gail Prescott, who was then 55, survived the accident but has not fully recovered.

English, who was able to escape his truck and did not suffer serious injuries, died last week at his home in Pinehurst. The wreck happened on N.C. 211 near Poole Road in Raeford at about 11:51 a.m. He had been scheduled to appear in Hoke County Superior Court on Jan. 9.

English initially was charged with driving left of center, careless and reckless driving, and driving under the influence. The charges were later upgraded by a grand jury to felony death by vehicle. The upgrade came after Wellington’s surviving daughters, Ginny and Georgia, pressed repeatedly for tougher charges.

The family issued the following statement on English’s death:

“As a Christian family, we are saddened by the cowardly death of Mr. English. Additionally, we are sorry for the family he has left behind to mourn his death.

“However, we are also still grieving for our three innocent family members whose lives he took on Aug. 17, 2015. We have had to live these many months without our family members and without closure. Each day we have asked for some accountability for this illegal, reprehensible, heinous crime. Although he was charged with four felonies; three felony death by motor vehicle counts and one felony serious injury by motor vehicle, Mr. English was never held accountable in court for his actions on that fateful day in August of 2015.”

The family expressed frustration that English had not been dealt with more harshly in previous run-ins with the law.

“There are many what-ifs in life that we cannot presume to know. Perhaps if he had been punished for the previous illegal items on his public record, he would not have been driving on Aug. 17, 2015. Perhaps he would have realized his dependence on illegal drugs and his need for help. His impaired driving that day killed three innocent people and critically injured a fourth passenger. Perhaps if there had been swift justice and he had been held accountable for the events of Aug. 17, 2015, his death could have been avoided.

“… Although we never saw Mr. English held accountable for the deaths of our family members, we believe that he has been held accountable by his maker. We are sorry that his family is suffering, but we are relieved that he is unable to destroy another innocent family.”

As a county commissioner, Wellington represented District 6, which includes the Saddletree community, from 2005 to 2010, when he lost his bid for re-election to David Edge. Wellington was appointed to the District 6 seat in 2005 to complete the unexpired term of the late Gary Powers, who had been a longtime friend of Wellington. Wellington followed in the footsteps of his father, Doug Wellington, who also served as a county commissioner.

Tommy Wellington also served on the Robeson Community College board of trustees. His 24-year run on the board began with his appointment by the governor in July 1990 and ended with his Nov. 16, 2014, resignation.

Ricky Harris, the county’s manager, remembered Wellington at the time of his death.

“I really enjoyed working with Tommy on the board,” Harris said. “He was a good friend. He really was concerned about the community.”

Wellington had another son, Johnny, who died previously in a car accident.

Wreck killed former commissioner, wife, son

Editor Donnie Douglas can be reached at 910-416-5649.

