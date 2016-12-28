Fire destroys Lumberton police car

LUMBERTON — Someone set fire to a marked Lumberton Police Department car on Tuesday evening and destroyed the vehicle, according to a statement by Capt. Terry Parker.

The 2004 Ford Crown Victoria was sitting at First Baptist Homes of Lumberton on Marion Road when the fire was set about 9:45 p.m. A Lumberton police officer found the vehicle on fire, and city firefighters put out the blaze.

“The vehicle is a total loss,” the statement said.

The State Bureau of Investigation and the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms are assisting the Lumberton Police Department in its investigation of the fire. The ATF has offered a $5,000 reward leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for the fire.

Anyone with information may contact Lumberton police Detective Blake Harrell by calling 910-671-3845.